'A different scenery': Amari Evans explains decision to transfer, leave Tennessee basketball

Amari Evans described himself as torn over what was next. Stay with Tennessee basketball for a second season or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those around him were torn, too.

“Basically,” Evans said in an Instagram interview with Jordan Pettway, “I got on the phone with my mom, my coaches, and my agent, and I was just telling them my situation, like how I really felt.

“And of course my team, everybody gives their opinion. But at the end of the day, everyone knows it’s my decision. So they kept it honest.”

Amari Evans last season: 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 14.1 minutes per game

Evans had committed to and signed with Tennessee as a four-star point guard out of Pittsburgh, then averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game as a freshman with the Vols during his freshman season, appearing in 35 games.

He was part of a core group of freshmen, alongside forward Dewayne Brown and guard Troy Henderson, that Tennessee coach Rick Barnes wanted to keep together and had said as much late last season.

Still, Evans wasn’t sure.

“Some people said I should stay,” he said, “some people said I should leave. It was just a lot of in the middle.”

Ultimately, the move was to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“I was just like, ‘I think it’s best for me to get a different scenery,’” Evans said. “Because I feel I had been through a lot here and I’ve seen what it’s like. So I feel like it was going to be better for me to go somewhere else.”

Six Tennessee players entered NCAA Transfer Portal

When it was all said and done, Evans was one of six Tennessee players who left the program through the portal.

J.P. Estrella transferred to Michigan. Jaylen Carey went to Missouri and Cade Phillips landed at Texas A&M after visiting Alabama. Bishop Boswell visited North Carolina State before signing with Maryland. Freshman Clarence Massamba has yet to announce his next move.

During the Instagram interview, Evans explained the fast-moving portal experience.

“Once you enter the portal,” he said, “oh my God. Like, one day it’s like, alright, this school, say Manhattan wants me. One day, it’s, ‘Alright, I’m about to commit to Manhattan.’ Then it’s they don’t want you no more. They got who they want. They’re good. It’s cold.”

It’s cold even if you’re about to commit to a new school.

“Imagine I’m about to commit to Queens,” Evans said, “and I’m committing. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, nah, hold on. Wait, we’re waiting on somebody.’ So now you’re going somewhere where you’re not even really wanting to. So it’s just like you really just got to see who’s consistent with you throughout.”

It’s a microwaved recruitment over a period of days, after prospects go through what can be years-long recruitments in high school.

“It’s really a crazy process because it could be a week of consistency that can make you decide,” Evans said. “When in high school it’s like, ‘Dang, y’all been recruiting me for nine (months), a year, whatever.’

“It’s a hard decision to make.”

The decision Evans made was Texas, signing with the Longhorns out of the portal and reconnecting with some of his high school recruiting ties in the process.

“I had to make the decision to go to Texas because they recruited me out of high school,” he said. “So it was just a comfortable situation.”

Sean Miller, who just finished his first season at Texas, was at Xavier when he recruited Evans out of high school.

“The whole staff was at Xavier that recruited me; Sean Miller’s a Pittsburgh guy,” Evans said. “So then they go to Texas.

“Soon as I hit the portal, they called my home coach, Coach J. Like, ‘What’s up with him?’ We’ve recruited him. We’ve been consistent.’”

A Zoom call between Evans and the new staff sealed it.

“It just felt right,” he said. “It just felt normal. And at first I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’ But then, over time, you pray about it and all that.”