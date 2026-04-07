Tennessee basketball freshman guard Amari Evans entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee basketball’s Amari Evans is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. The freshman guard averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game, playing in 35 games while making two starts this season.

Evans is the seventh Tennessee player to enter the portal, which opened on Tuesday. He follows junior forwards Cade Phillips and Jaylen Carey, redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella, sophomore guard Bishop Boswell and freshmen guards Troy Henderson and Clarence Massamba.

Sophomore guard Ethan Burg and freshman wing Nate Ament have not yet announced plans for next season. Brown averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game this season, making 10 starts in his 35 games.

Freshman forward Dewayne Brown II is currently the only Tennessee player that has announced he’ll be back with the Vols next season.

Evans, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He was the No. 68 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 20 shooting guard and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia, where he played in the Overtime Elite prep league.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Evans scored a career-high 24 points against Vanderbilt at Food City Center in March and had other career highs with eight rebounds in two games and three steals in six different games.

What the Vols roster looked like this season

Tennessee saw its NCAA Tournament run came to a close in the Elite Eight, losing to No. 1 Michigan 95-62 in the Midwest Regional final on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago to end a 25-12 season.

Tennessee’s 2025-26 roster had two sophomore guards in Bishop Boswell and Ethan Burg. The Vols have two juniors, all forwards, in J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey and Cade Phillips.

Nate Ament was the star in a group of five freshmen that also included three other guards in Evans, Troy Henderson and Clarence Massamba along with forward DeWayne Brown.

Tennessee’s had four seniors on the 2026-27 roster: Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, guard Amaree Abram, center Felix Okpara and walk-on guard Grant Hurst.

Tennessee forced to rebuild roster in NCAA Transfer Portal

The Vols have to use the NCAA Transfer Portal to rebuild nearly its entire roster for next season. Rick Barnes started the offseason looking for scorers in the backcourt — at point guard, shooting guard and wing — and now will have to build a new front court as well.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened Tuesday, after the conclusion of the Final Four, and will stay open until April 21. It was announced in January that the portal window was shrinking from 45 days to 15 days.

The 15-day window only applies to portal entries. Players do not have a deadline to commit to a new school after entering the portal. If a head coach leaves a school, players will have a separate 15-day window to enter the portal.