Andrew Duncan to play for Tennessee baseball, turn down Pirates

Andrew Duncan will play for Tennessee baseball in 2027 and not sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he told Volquest on Sunday

The Wright State transfer outfielder committed to the Vols in June, but was drafted by the Pirates in the 19th round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. He chose to attend UT instead.

Duncan is a rising senior who began his career at Florida State before transferring to Tallahassee State College prior to Wright State. He entered the draft unranked as a draft prospect by MLB.com, Baseball America and Perfect Game.

Duncan hit .367/.436/.577 in his first season at Wright State, earning first-team All-Horizon League honors. He had six homers, eight triples and 11 doubles. He walked 21 times and struck out 46, while stealing 19 bases in 22 attempts.

Duncan’s eight triples tied him for the most in the nation.

The 6-foot-1 outfielder started his career at Florida State in 2024 before transferring to Tallahassee State College for the 2025 season. He was a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class, ranked No. 77 overall by Perfect Game.

Duncan picked the Vols over South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State and a handful of non-SEC schools after a monster season with the Raiders.

He was recruited by the Vols a top-100 prospect in the 2023 class before choosing Florida State. Duncan went 4-for-8 with a double and three runs against Tennessee in an early season series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2026 while with Wright State.

“They just went above and beyond,” Duncan told Volquest at the time of his commitment. “It was like, ‘This school really wants me.’

“He (Josh Elander) is the head coach but you wouldn’t even notice because of the way he carries himself so well. He is not trying to be above anyone else. He is just another guy trying to do his job and be the best person he can possibly be. I respected that a lot.”