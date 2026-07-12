Tennessee transfer Andrew Duncan picked by the Pirates in 19th round of 2026 MLB Draft

Andrew Duncan was Tennessee baseball’s second transfer portal commit off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. Duncan was drafted No. 558 overall in the 19th round on Sunday by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Duncan is an outfielder who entered the transfer portal in June and committed to Tennessee baseball from Wright State. Duncan is a rising senior who began his career at Florida State before transferring to Tallahassee State College prior to Wright State.

Duncan entered the draft unranked as a draft prospect by MLB.com, Baseball America and Perfect Game.

South Carolina left-handed transfer portal addition Jake McCoy was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 18th round. Duncan is the second portal addition for Tennessee to be drafted.

Andrew Duncan picked in 19th round by Pirates as Tennessee transfer commit

Duncan hit .367/.436/.577 in his first season at Wright State, earning first-team All-Horizon League honors. He had six homers, eight triples and 11 doubles. He walked 21 times and struck out 46, while stealing 19 bases in 22 attempts.

Duncan’s eight triples tied him for the most in the nation.

The 6-foot-1 outfielder started his career at Florida State in 2024 before transferring to Tallahassee State College for the 2025 season. He was a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class, ranked No. 77 overall by Perfect Game.

Andrew Duncan committed to Tennessee baseball as Wright State transfer

Duncan picked the Vols over South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State and a handful of non-SEC schools after a monster season with the Raiders.

He was recruited by the Vols a top-100 prospect in the 2023 class before choosing Florida State. Duncan went 4-for-8 with a double and three runs against Tennessee in an early season series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2026 while with Wright State.

“They just went above and beyond,” Duncan told Volquest at the time of his commitment. “It was like, ‘This school really wants me.’

“He (Josh Elander) is the head coach but you wouldn’t even notice because of the way he carries himself so well. He is not trying to be above anyone else. He is just another guy trying to do his job and be the best person he can possibly be. I respected that a lot.”