Andrew Duncan commits to Tennessee baseball as Wright State transfer outfielder

Andrew Duncan has committed Tennessee baseball as a transfer center fielder from Wright State.

Duncan hit .367/.436/.577 in his first season at Wright State, earning first-team All-Horizon League honors. He had six homers, eight triples and 11 doubles. He walked 21 times and struck out 46, while stealing 19 bases in 22 attempts.

Duncan’s eight triples tied him for the most in the nation.

The 6-foot-1 outfielder started his career at Florida State in 2024 before transferring to Tallahassee State College for the 2025 season.

Duncan is draft eligible as a rising senior.

Duncan is the first outfielder committed in the portal as Tennessee seeks to fill spots in the outfield, especially center field.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.