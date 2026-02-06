Andrew Fischer to play for Italy in World Baseball Classic

Andrew Fischer will play for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

The former Tennessee baseball infielder was picked No. 20 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 MLB Draft after a standout single season with the Vols. MLB.com and Baseball America ranked Fisher as the No. 1 third base prospect in baseball entering the 2026 season.

Fischer hit .311 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 19 games with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers after he was drafted.

The World Baseball Classic starts March 5 and runs through March 17. Italy is in Pool B, which takes place in Houston. The championship game is in Miami.

Andrew Fischer had a huge 2025 with Tennessee baseball

Fischer had a big, well-rounded offensive season at Tennessee to earn first-team All-SEC honors.

Fischer reached base in all 65 games in 2025. He hit 25 home runs, the second-most in a season in program history behind only Christian Moore‘s 34 in 2024. He tied the school record with 63 walks, matching Chase Headley‘s 2005 mark.

The New Jersey native hit .341 with 16 doubles and drove in 65 runs and scored 70 runs. He led Tennessee in runs, RBIs, homers, walks, extra-base hits, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Fischer ranks eighth in UT history in single-season on-base percentage (.497), ninth in total bases (165), 10th in slugging percentage (.760) and tied for 10th in extra-base hits (41).

Andrew Fischer was one of three Tennessee first-rounders in 2025

Fischer was the third first-rounder for Tennessee in the 2025 MLB Draft, which matched a program-record set in 2007.

The St. Louis Cardinals picked pitcher Liam Doyle No. 5 overall and the San Francisco Giants selected second baseman Gavin Kilen No. 13.

Tennessee has had two hitters picked in the first round three times in the past four drafts. Drew Gilbert (No. 28 to Houston) and Jordan Beck (No. 38 to Colorado) were drafted in the first round in 2022. Moore (No. 8 to the Los Angeles Angels) and Blake Burke (No. 34 to Milwaukee) were first-round picks in 2024. Fischer and Kilen were the third pair.

Andrew Fischer hit 56 homers in his college career

Fischer hit .307 with 56 homers and 155 RBIs in 167 games in college.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Fischer hit .285 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs at Ole Miss in 2024. He earned second-team All-SEC honors.

Fischer started his college career at Duke, where he hit a freshman program-record 11 homers. He hit .289 with 33 RBIs in 45 starts with the Blue Devils.