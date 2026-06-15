Former Tennessee slugger Andrew Fischer promoted to Milwaukee Brewers Double-A

Andrew Fischer, who was named to six different All-American teams this time last year after completing a superb year with Tennessee baseball, has been promoted to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.

Fischer was selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft with the 20th overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers. In 54 games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the High-A Midwest League this season, Fischer hit .298 with 20 home runs and 50 RBI.

The Milwaukee Brewers are promoting Andrew Fischer to the Biloxi Shuckers (AA), per @_chaseford. pic.twitter.com/ySnN7GwbxU — Milb Central (@milb_central) June 14, 2026

The third baseman slugged .675 and recorded a .443 on-base percentage with 10 doubles and 51 runs scored so far this season. Earlier this month, the slugger set the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ single-season home run record with his 17th long ball recorded on June 5.

Prior to the 2026 season, Fischer earned a roster spot with Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Fischer hit .357 with one home run and five RBI in four games played as Italy reached the semifinals round.

Fischer is set to join former Tennessee baseball great Blake Burke in Biloxi. Burke is hitting .251 in 59 games this season with 14 home runs and 40 RBI at the Double-A level. Fischer ranks as the No. 6 prospect in the Brewers’ system while Burke is ranked No. 15.

Andrew Fischer dominated with Tennessee baseball in 2025

Fischer hit a team-high 25 home runs for Tennessee last season after transferring from Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season. He hit .341 while also leading Tennessee in RBI (65), runs scored (70), total bases (165), walks (63), slugging percentage (.760), on-base percentage (.497) and OPS (1.257). Fischer reached base safely in every game last year. Fischer became the first Tennessee player to lead the Southeastern Conference in home runs since hall of famer Todd Helton did so in 1995.

“My comp for him is Vinny Chase, because when he goes around, the Jersey Shore crowd follows him,” former Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said of Fischer while providing draft coverage for MLB Network last summer. “I hope his posse stays safe tonight. I know he will because he’s an ambitious kid, but he is Jersey Shore to a tee. He’s right down there by Tom’s River.”