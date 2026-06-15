The story behind Arion Carter shaving his head with his girlfriend, Mariah Bryant

Arion Carter stood in a bathroom with clippers on Saturday.

The Tennessee football linebacker tenderly shaved the head of Mariah Bryant, his girlfriend, on her 24th birthday. Then he shocked her as he turned the clippers on himself and started to shave his own head to support her fight against breast cancer.

“I could see it was taking a toll on her mentally and with my football obligations, I’m not able to be at all the treatments like I want to be,” Carter told Volquest. “I wanted to let her know I’m here for her through thick and thin. I was just trying to find a way to support her no matter what because I wanted to let her know she’s not alone through this.”

Carter has long been a leader. As a linebacker, he has called defenses. As a captain, he has pushed teammates across all positions to develop deeper relationships. Earlier this year, that leadership took on a more personal role when he chose to support Bryant, 24, in her battle against breast cancer.

Bryant is a trauma ICU nurse in Nashville. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in February. The two had started talking back in January. They had been getting to know each other for less than a month when Bryant got the diagnosis. Bryant made it very clear to Carter when she broke the news to him that she understood if the senior Vol wanted to opt out of the budding relationship.

“I just told him, I was like, ‘We just met, so I’m not going to be upset whatsoever if this isn’t something that you want to stick around for,’ ” Bryant admitted. “I just met him three weeks prior. So I was like, ‘It’s okay. I’m not gonna hold that against you.’ But he said, ‘We’re gonna go through this together’ and he’s stayed true to that.”

Bryant had a double mastectomy then started chemotherapy as a part of her treatment plan. She had already cut her hair short before starting the treatments. The chemo has started causing her hair to fall out. So on Saturday, Bryant’s 24th birthday, Carter shaved her head and then turned the clippers on his own locks.

Meet Mariah Bryant, a 24 year old BSN Trauma ICU Nurse in Nashville & the girlfriend of @ArionCarter. She is fully recovering from Stage 2 Breast Cancer with Chemo Treatments. Her hair started falling out so she had him cut off the rest & he surprised her by cutting his too. 🥹🥰 pic.twitter.com/28RhJSzDcT — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) June 15, 2026

Bryant said she was shocked to see Carter cut his hair, but the gravity of the moment didn’t really sink in until Sunday.

“He kind of finished it up (Sunday) because we were literally at my birthday party when he did that (Saturday),” Bryant said. “He’ll tell you, I started bawling my eyes out today. I was like, this dude must really love me if he just did that. Like I was like that’s just pure love, honestly.”

Cancer at any age is tough, but for a young couple to be dealing with it at this point in their lives and living 3 hours apart makes things really difficult.

Carter tries to do as many things as he can to remind Bryant that he’s there even though he’s not physically there everyday. He sends flowers. He calls Bryant’s mother to check in on her and spends time talking to her relatives to not add any burden to Bryant on a daily basis. They value communication and transparency on what is going on.

Carter especially wants to reinforce constantly that he is there for Bryant no matter what a day brings.

“This is the first person in my life that I’ve ever met that had any type of form of cancer,” Carter said. “Just for me to know her in a short period of time, getting to know her in our relationship and stuff like this happening, it could take a toll on someone. But whenever I can, I make it back.”

Carter and his teammates have Saturday lifts and treatment. Carter tries to go to Nashville after the workouts and stay until Sunday afternoon. After Bryant’s surgery and before her treatments, Bryant’s mother would met Carter halfway between Knoxville and Nashville so Bryant could spend a couple of days with Carter.

“It’s been nothing less than hard,” Carter said. “Just seeing a person that is so selfless and strong, being a caretaker at that now having to fend for herself in a sense, and feeling, not hopeless, but, in the unknown of what might happen and being so young.

“You don’t really hear stories of 23 year olds going through things like this. But I feel like it was in God’s plan for this situation fortunately and unfortunately to happen just to show the team and strength that she has around her, that she’s supported, she’s loved.”

Bryant’s family and friends in Nashville obviously have been and continue to a huge part of Bryant’s battle and recovery. So has Carter, who admits he has learned plenty about himself and about Bryant through the life-altering diagnosis.

Bryant has also learned plenty about herself and plenty about Carter, who she calls her rock.

“He has been my emotional stability through this,” Bryant said. “When I’m crying and I’m upset and I’ve had a bad day, he always talks me down. He just always lets me know that everything’s going to be okay because in hindsight everything is okay and everything did turn out okay.

“He has just kind of anchored me through it all.”

Later this summer, Bryant will finish her treatments and this fall she will be cheering on Tennessee’s senior linebacker as he plays his final season.

For Bryant and Carter, 2026 has been a journey of growth as a couple and individually. It started with a new relationship and then was thrown a huge curveball that they chose to walk through together. They continue to choose that.

So on Saturdays if you see Carter celebrate in a way you don’t understand, you aren’t supposed to. It’s between Arion and Mariah.

“It’s kind of like an inside hand gesture that me and her know,” Carter said. “It will be just to let her know I’m thinking about her and that was for her. I’m doing this not only just for me, my family and the team. I’m doing it for a bigger purpose than myself and trying to spread the movement. When October comes around and it’s breast cancer awareness month, that’s her month.

“I really want to show up and show out for her in that sense, too.”