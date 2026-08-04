Josh Heupel slams NCAA for Arion Carter's suspension, calling ruling 'bullshit'

Josh Heupel called the NCAA’s decision to suspend Arion Carter “bullshit” on Tuesday.

“The ruling that came out from the NCAA, the two-game suspension, I truly believe is bullshit,” Heupel said with the Vols set to open preseason practices Wednesday.

Carter was suspended by the NCAA for a $427 flight that was paid for by his agent during NFL pre-draft process. Carter repaid the flight, but the NCAA still handed down the two-game suspension after it ruled that he committed a Level III violation.. Heupel stated that Carter was honest and upfront throughout the entire process.

The Vols coach stressed that Carter’s ruling came as a surprise in “today’s landscape” of college football. He also said the ruling is “completely outdated.”

“I think it extremely unfortunate and not the right decision,” Heupel said.

The rising senior linebacker declared for the NFL Draft in December, but reversed course in January after Carter was medically evaluated and it was determined he would not be able to go through the NFL combine or his pro day.

Carter had toe surgery after dealing with turf toe during the latter portion of his junior season. He missed spring practice and said at SEC Media Days in Tampa that he was 100% and ready to go physically.

Carter recorded 76 tackles including six for loss in 10 games last season.

Earlier this summer, Carter went viral on social media when he cut his hair to support his girlfriend, Mariah Bryant, who has been battling breast cancer. The two recently headlined a night of champions event at a Knoxville church sharing their testimony.

“To me, he embodies everything good about college athletics as young men become grown men inside of this game,” Heupel said. “I think he embodies everything that college football wants in of their players and he represents the game in such a positive way.”