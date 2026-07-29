Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel not pleased with NCAA ruling on Arion Carter

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel expressed his displeasure with the NCAA in their ruling suspending senior linebacker Arion Carter for the first two games of the season over a $427 flight that Carter repaid when he opted to return to Tennessee.

Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee. His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched. Last December, Arion declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed with an agent and accepted a $427.48 flight to begin the pre-draft process. He withdrew from the NFL Draft prior to the deadline due to a medical procedure and decided in his best interest to return to Tennessee for his senior season. Last January in good faith, he disengaged from the agent in terms of the NFL and paid back the flight in full.

We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week.

Carter declared for the NFL draft back in December, but reversed course in January after Carter was medically evaluated where it was determined he would not be able to go through the NFL combine or his pro day.

Carter had toe surgery after dealing with turf toe all year. He missed spring practice and said last week at SEC Media Days in Tampa that he was 100% and ready to go physically.

Earlier this summer Carter went viral on social media when he cut his hair to support his girlfriend Mariah Bryant who has been battling breast cancer. The two recently headlined a night of champions event at a Knoxville church sharing their testimony.

Carter in 10 games last season recorded 76 tackles including 6 for loss.