Where Tennessee football's recruiting class is ranked after adding running back Asa Barnes

Tennessee football’s 2027 recruiting class moved up to No. 19 nationally and No. 9 in the SEC after adding a commitment from in-state three-star running back Asa Barnes on Wednesday. The class score for the Vols moved up to 89.57.

Barnes gave Tennessee two running back commitments in as many weeks, following five-star David Gabriel Georges, who picked the Vols over Ohio State and Ole Miss on July 22.

Tennessee moved up seven spots last week, from No. 31 nationally to No. 24, after adding Gabriel Georges. The Vols also moved up from No. 13 to No. 10 in the SEC and saw their class score bump up to 89.11, from 88.02.

Barnes, a 6-foot, 200-pound prospect out of Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee, is ranked No. 552 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking and No. 40 at his position. He’s the No. 22 in-state prospect in the 2027 class.

Where Tennessee has finished in recruiting rankings under Josh Heupel

Tennessee’s 2026 class finished at No. 9 overall and No. 4 in the SEC with a 91.95 class score from its 31 high school commitments.

The Vols were ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 9 in the SEC in 2025, No. 13 nationally and No. 8 in the SEC in 2024, No. 12 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC in 2023 and No. 15 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC in 2022, the first full class for Heupel, who was hired in January 2021.

Gabriel Georges is the eighth five-star prospect of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee, following quarterback Faizon Brandon, wide receiver TK Keys, offensive lineman David Sanders, defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, edge rusher Jordan Ross, wide receiver Mike Matthews and quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Tennessee’s 2027 class up to 19 commitments

Tennessee’s 2027 class is now up to 19 commitments, including the one five-star recruit in Gabriel Georges and six other four-star prospects.

Four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman is the second-highest ranked player in the class, at No. 65 nationally and No. 10 at wide receiver. Four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II, an Alabama flip and Tennessee legacy, is ranked No. 146 nationally and No. 12 at linebacker.

The other four stars are offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo (No. 192 overall), tight end Malik Howard (No. 227), safety Marcus Jones (No. 273) and offensive tackle Niko Kampas (No. 283).

The highest-ranked three-star prospect in Tennessee’s 2027 class is offensive tackle Q’Mari Hudson, who is No. 418 overall and No. 33 at offensive tackle.