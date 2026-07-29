RB Asa Barnes commits to Tennessee, tells Volquest why he chose to compete with Vols

Martin Westview running back Asa Barnes couldn’t wait to announce his decision on Wednesday afternoon. He has known he was going to Tennessee for several weeks and he detailed his decision with Volquest.

“It was the at home feel of Knoxville,” Barnes said. “I’ve been down there five or six times and it never failed to amaze me. With coach Heup and coach Sims and everybody around the facility, I could tell that was home.”

So was there a moment when he knew that Tennessee was going to be the pick?

“I would say the moment was and this will be hilarious but coach Heup and I were playing basketball,” Barnes said. “I have never done that with any other coach and I was like this is real love. We were just sitting there talking and chopping it up and I was like this is where I can see myself. This is where I want to be at.”

Barnes said they played two games with Heupel with each winning one. He credited Josh Heupel’s shot as the reason for his one loss. As for De’Rail Sims, Barnes is excited to play for him because of their relationship.

“Another really down to earth guy,” Barnes said. “Him and my mom talk about Netflix shows. I can talk to him Netflix shows or football. The X’s and O’s are just the overall life of it. Just being able to do that with him means a lot to me. When you get to campus, you’re going to spend most of your time with your position coach and I want to have a great relationship with mine. He is one guy I can have a wonderful relationship with.”

Barnes is the second running back commit in as many weeks after landing David Gabriel Georges last Wednesday. He was never deterred by the presence of DGG.

“That mindset has been instilled in me since second or third grade,” Barnes said. “I love competition and I strive for competition. I want to go somewhere I’m going to have a competition because I feel like the competition makes me rise higher in my game. So being able to play with great backs and having a back coming in with you like him will be great for me and my game. It will allow me to push myself even harder.”

Watch the full interview with Barnes below.