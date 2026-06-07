Atlanta corner Dylan Haley reflects on Tennessee visit

Atlanta area cornerback Dylan Haley was in Knoxville this weekend for his Tennessee official visit. Volquest caught up with him after to get his thoughts.

“I think I just enjoyed everything about it,” Haley said of the visit. “It is just one of those places you can feel like being at home at. All of the coaches embrace me well, and even all of the people that were around as well.”

Haley got to hang with Vol defensive backs coach Derek Jones this weekend and they got to talk about his game and what Jones sees in him.

Everyone just talks about how he will just coach me up and how he will get you right on and off the field,” Haley said of Jones. “He will get you right, and he doesn’t yell at you. He will turn you into a man.He just coaches you up and cares for you.”

Jones’ message to Haley was clear during the weekend.

“They really just want good people on the team to build that character and leadership,” Haley said of this. “Just people to build character and have that leadership. They feel like I fit that, too.”

Haley was able to learn more about his potential football fit on Rocky Top as well.

“Really, just mostly things I can improve on,” Haley said of this. “We watched film together. We went over good and bad plays and what I could work on.”

Haley is focusing on Tennessee and Ole Miss at this point in his decision-making process, with others still trying, and a decision potentially looming.

“Just making sure I make the right decision,” Haley said of this. “Ultimately, this is my life. I just want to make the right decision now.”

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The Vols hosted a number of top prospects this weekend, including Butler. Others in town for the weekend are five-star David Gabriel Georges and a number of other top targets on campus, including commitment Derrick Baker, Ta’Shawn Poole, commitment Kadin Fife, Q’Mari Hudson, Kenaz Sullivan, Dylan Haley, Tre Geathers, Cole Crawford, Christian Mays, commitment Kesean Bowman, Miller Westerfield, James Pace, and Mason Halliman.

Tennessee landed two commitments during the weekend, as long-time tight end target Malik Howard announced his decision to choose the Vols over Notre Dame and others. Late on Saturday night, defensive tackle Christian Mays announced his decision to choose the Vols.