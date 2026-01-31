Why Auburn coach Steven Pearl is 'eternally grateful' for his time at Tennessee

When Steven Pearl looked back at his Tennessee days on Friday, the first-year Auburn coach could only think of one thing that was missing.

“I would like a Letterman’s jacket at some point,” Pearl told reporters, “because I still haven’t gotten that. But my years there were some of the best of my life personally, because it shaped the man I am today. And a lot of things kind of fell in place for me to be where I’m at, in this chair.”

Pearl described himself as “eternally grateful” for his time at Tennessee, where he played for his father, Bruce Pearl, for four seasons, appearing in 101 games with the Vols from 2007 to 2011.

Auburn at Tennessee, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Bruce was Tennessee’s head coach for seven seasons, going 145-61 and taking the Vols to two Sweet 16s and the first Elite Eight in program history in 2010.

He retired in September after 11 seasons at Auburn, where he won 244 games, took the Tigers to two Final Fours, then handed the program over to Steven.

“There’s so many things that happened at Tennessee that have shaped my life to what it is today,” Steven Pearl said, “so I’m eternally grateful.”

Tennessee fired Bruce Pearl after the 2010-11 season amid an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations committed by Pearl and his staff. He waited out a three-year show cause penalty before being hired at Auburn in 2014.

Steven Pearl joined the Auburn staff as an assistant coach in 2017 but returns to Knoxville as a head coach when the Tigers (14-7, 5-3 SEC) face Tennessee (14-6, 4-3) on Saturday (8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) at Food City Center.

”That was the best thing that ever happened to me, was being in Knoxville’

On Friday he traced where he is now, down to the chair he was sitting in, back to his time with the Vols.

He met his wife in Nashville while visiting Jordan Howell, one of his former Tennessee teammates.

“If I didn’t play basketball at Tennessee, I don’t meet my wife,” Pearl said, “I don’t have my daughter. It’s all connected.”

He said half the groomsmen in his wedding went to Tennessee, too. Even his work in medical sales after his playing days — “I learned from one of the greatest sales reps in medical sales history, Ron Barczak” — is still in use today when he’s building relationships on the recruiting trail.

“That was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Pearl said, “was being in Knoxville.”

Even the exit, as ugly as it may have been at the time.

“If they hadn’t fired our asses,” Pearl said, “we wouldn’t be here. So the best thing that’s ever happened to me is being in Auburn, too. I mean, I can’t thank them enough for everything that happened in Knoxville. Best years of my life.”