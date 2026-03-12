Steven Pearl on Auburn's rematch with Tennessee: 'They punked us the first time'

Steven Pearl still had the word in mind on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. After his 12th-seeded Auburn team beat No. 13 Mississippi State 79-61, advancing to Thursday’s matchup with No. 5 Tennessee, he went back to what he kept saying in Knoxville six weeks ago.

“They punked us the first time,” Pearl said.

The first time was a 77-69 Tennessee win over Auburn at Food City Center on January 31.

The Vols led by as many as 16 points and went inside to get much of the work done. Forwards J.P. Estrella, DeWayne Brown and Jaylen Carey combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds while starting center Felix Okpara missed the game with a left calf injury.

Tennessee scored 34 points in the paint and won the rebounding battle 46-30. The Vols grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and scored 13 second-chance points.

And Pearl said “punked” four times after the game:

“They pushed us around, punked us.”

“We got punked in the first 15 minutes.”

“Our guys just got punked tonight.”

“We got pushed around, we got punked tonight.”

‘They absolutely destroyed us’

He went straight back to it on Tuesday.

“Offensive rebounds and duck-ins were the two areas they absolutely destroyed us,” Pearl said, looking back at the first meeting. “We fouled too much.”

It can’t happen again if Auburn wants to hear its name called on Selection Sunday.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Wednesday night had the Tigers as his last at-large team in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field in his latest Bracketology update.

Auburn (17-12) will be fighting for its March Madness life while preparing for another fight with Tennessee (21-10) in Thursday’s 3 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“They’re going to challenge your toughness, your manhood,” Pearl said. “You got to respond and answer the bell tomorrow because tomorrow’s going to be a fight. That’s what the game comes down to.”

Auburn rallied from down 10 to beat Mississippi State 79-61

Auburn’s 18-point win on Wednesday against Mississippi State came after trailing by 10 late in the first half. The Tigers got 22 points from Kevin Overton, 15 from KeShawn Murphy, 14 from Keyshawn Hall and 13 from Tahaad Pettiford.

Pearl’s won the rebounding battle, fouled less and allowed State to shoot just 39% from the field and 26% from the 3-point line.

It’s the kind of number he knows he’ll need to see again in the postgame box score against Tennessee.

“They do such a good job using their physicality and big bodies to lean on you and wear you out during the game,” he said. “Our guys have to step up to the challenge and understand they have to show a different level of toughness this time around to beat a really good Tennessee team.”