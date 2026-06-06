Austin Knight hired as Tennessee baseball pitching coach from East Carolina

Austin Knight is being hired as the Tennessee baseball pitching coach on coach Josh Elander‘s staff after five seasons at East Carolina, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Saturday.

Knight has consistently churned out high-level pitching staffs and MLB prospects with the Pirates.

ECU led the AAC in ERA in three of Knight’s five seasons, including in the 2026 season. ECU led the AAC with a 4.23 ERA in 2026. The Pirates also led the league with 589 strikeouts and held opponents to a .242 batting average.

He coached three pitchers to All-American honors at ECU and had eight players picked in the MLB Draft, including 2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavage. Yesavage reached the major leagues in 2025 and started Game 1 of the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native played catcher at Ole Miss from 2012-15. He got his start as a graduate manager at the University of Arkansas Little Rock from 2016-17. He was the volunteer assistant working with catchers primarily at Louisiana Tech from 2018-19 before spending two seasons as the volunteer assistant at ECU.

Knight fills the vacancy created after Tennessee parted ways with Josh Reynolds on Thursday after one season as the pitching coach.

Reynolds joined Tennessee’s staff as the director of pitching performance prior to the 2025 season. Elander tabbed Reynolds as the pitching coach on his first staff after Frank Anderson joined Tony Vitello‘s staff with the San Francisco Giants. He spent one season in the role and now Elander is seeking a new pitching coach for his second season.

Reynolds inherited the staff assembled by Vitello and Anderson, taking over as pitching coach in November. The staff had mixed results and finished the season without many options, especially in the bullpen.

The Vols return prominent pitchers in Cam Appenzeller and Landon Mack, who project as starting pitchers in the 2027 season. Pitchers Chandler Day, Jackson Estes, Will Haas and Nic Abraham also have indicated they are returning to UT.