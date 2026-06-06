What Josh Elander said on Tennessee baseball hire of pitching coach Austin Knight

Tennessee baseball has found their next pitching coach as Josh Elander hired East Carolina’s Austin Knight to the same position in Knoxville.

Knight takes over for former pitching coach Josh Reynolds after Tennessee parted ways with the assistant coach on Thursday. Reynolds was promoted from Director of Baseball Operations & Pitching Performance in November when Frank Anderson left for the San Francisco Giants.

Reynolds spent two seasons with the Vols and one season as pitching coach.

Tennessee skipper Josh Elander issued a statement on the hiring of Austin Knight shortly after it was made official. Knight becomes the second on-the-field staff hire from outside the program of the Elander era.

“We are excited to welcome Austin Knight, his wife Taylor, and his two sons Deacon and Clayton to Tennessee,” head coach Josh Elander said. “Austin has a proven track record of developing pitchers and leading successful staffs that compete at the highest level. He is an exceptional coach and recruiter whose values align with our culture, and we look forward to the impact he will have on our student-athletes and program.”

ECU led the AAC in ERA in three of Knight’s five seasons in the position, including in the 2026 season. ECU led the AAC with a 4.23 ERA in 2026. The Pirates also led the league with 589 strikeouts and held opponents to a .242 batting average.

He coached five pitchers to All-American honors at ECU and had nine players picked in the MLB Draft, including 2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavage. Yesavage reached the major leagues in 2025 and started Game 1 of the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native played catcher at Ole Miss from 2012-15. He got his start as a graduate manager at the University of Arkansas Little Rock from 2016-17. He was the volunteer assistant working with catchers primarily at Louisiana Tech from 2018-19 before spending two seasons as the volunteer assistant at ECU.