Lady Vols guard Avery Mills to miss 'extended period of time' with knee injury

Lady Vols guard Avery Mills suffered a right knee injury and will miss an extended period of time, Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell announced Tuesday.

Mills, a transfer from Liberty, suffered the injury on June 30 in a team skill workout.

Mills averaged 15.3 points last season as a sophomore at Liberty, while shooting 42.7% on 3-pointers. She earned First Team All-Conference honors. She was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2024.

Mills, a Lynchburg, Virginia, native, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-9 guard was the first player to transfer to join Caldwell’s roster in the offseason, sparking a run of 14 newcomers to round out Caldwell’s third Lady Vols team.

Mills was joined by guard Naomi White (Northern Arizona), forward Harper Peterson (Stanford), forward Zhen Craft (Georgia), guard Rylie Theuerkauf (Georgia), guard Harissoum Coulibaly (Auburn), forward Fatmata Janneh (Texas A&M), guard Kaylene Smikle (Maryland), guard Shaelyn Steele (Penn State), guard Jada Eads (Seton Hall), forward Aaliyah Moore (Texas), guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (East Carolina) and forward Riley Makalusky (West Virginia) as transfers.