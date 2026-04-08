Avery Mills commits to Lady Vols basketball as Kim Caldwell starts transfer class

Avery Mills has committed to Lady Vols basketball as coach Kim Caldwell got her portal class started, Mills announced Wednesday.

Mills averaged 15.3 points this season at Liberty, while shooting 42.7% on 3-pointers. She earned First Team All-Conference honors. She was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2024.

Mills, a Lynchburg, Virginia, native, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-9 guard was the first visitor in the transfer portal for Caldwell, who landed her commitment. UT also has a visit set up with Northern Arizona guard Naomi White. White was the leading freshman scorer at the Division I level this year, averaging 20.8 points per game. She also set program single-season records in 3-pointers made (92) and minutes played (1,199).

Mills is the first transfer in the class for Caldwell, who has to rebuild her roster. The Lady Vols have no returning players after the eight potential returners all entered the transfer portal. UT has one signee in four-star guard Gabby Minus. Five-star forward Oliviyah Edwards was granted her release from Tennessee on Monday at her request.

Caldwell also has hired two new assistant coaches in Bill Ferrara and Isoken Uzamere from Florida State and Georgia, respectively.