Beyond the Orange: Andrew Jackson

Tennessee has seen plenty of defensive changes this offseason with Andrew Jackson being one of the newest additions. He joined this week to talk about coming to Rocky Top.

“I love recruiting and it’s a necessary thing but it’s good to pay attention to guys on the team and get a chance to know them and install the defense,” Jackson said about the month of February. “See how the new coaches think and work together. I think we already have great chemistry in the defensive room and then having the first meetings with the guys and show them the scheme and take advantage of all their talents to put them in position to make plays is fun. I think it’s exactly what we want to do as coaches.”

Jackson comes in and is working with veteran defensive line coach Rodney Garner. That’s something he has soaked up as much as possible.

“It’s special honestly,” Jackson said. “I’m going to get my doctorate in football from one of the legends in the sport in the conference of defensive line play. I think of coach Larry Johnson in the Big Ten and Rodney Garner in the SEC, these guys are the masters of D-Line play and for me I think I’m stealing from him. The pleasure is all mine because I get to work with Rodney Garner. I don’t know if there is anything I can do for him besides hold the door but I’m learning a lot from him already.”

So where has Jackson grown as a coach in his previous stops at West Virginia, Penn State and others?

“Been lucky enough to be part of a bunch of different schemes,” Jackson said. “We changed schemes at West Virginia, halfway through my time there. Getting a chance to work with coach Knowles and be around the three safety stuff with high level pass rushers at Penn State. I don’t feel like I’m going to fall behind the game because I’ve been blessed with opportunities to learn from people who are at the top of their game.”

