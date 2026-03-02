Beyond the Orange: Derek Owings

Tennessee Director of Football Sports Performance Derek Owings has been on the job just over a month and he joined Beyond the Orange sponsored by Knoxville Smiles this week to talk about the whirlwind adjustment to Rocky Top.

“To me everything was about those kids in that moment,” Owings said about his 24 hour transition from national champion to Rocky Top. “We built man it was a special group of young men and special group of coaches. I was really close with a lot of the kids that are still there but also kids that graduated. To be honest with you there was no thought about Tennessee in those moments. It was all about we have worked to this point and Grindels to this point and everybody has put their all in to let’s say last 5-10-15 minutes on this clock and I had just unlimited belief in those guys because they had showed it all year. The work and the strain and I knew when the ball was in Fernando’s hand he was going to make a play. I knew my time here was going to come but I wanted to be in the moment because that’s what they deserved.”

Orange was attractive

Owings oversaw the strength and conditioning program during Indiana’s rise to the pinnacle of college football, was named Tennessee’s director of football sports performance in late January.

Owings spent the last six seasons working alongside head coach Curt Cignetti, including the last two at Indiana as the Hoosiers completed one of the most remarkable transformations in college football history. During his two years, IU compiled a 27-2 overall record, two College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten title and the school’s first national championship. After the big win, Owings had a whirlwind few hours that culminated with him standing in front of a new group of Tennessee V￼olunteers.

“We probably didn’t leave Hard Rock until after 2 am,” Owings said. “They had an after party set up for players and families with Pizza and things I don’t normally give our student athletes like Root Beer floats and sodas and sliders. All the things we weren’t allowing them to eat along the championship run. At that point, coach Cig knew, my staff knew I was taking Tennessee and I wanted the players to know. It was very important for me to say bye to them. We were down there till after five and I looked at my wife and said I have to be up at 7:30.

“I probably got two hours (sleep) and got up showered and went down and coach Huff coach Miller ubered to the private airport and wheels up to me standing in front of the team.”

