Beyond the Orange: George MacIntyre

Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback George MacIntyre will get plenty of run when spring practice starts next month. He joined Beyond the Orange sponsored by Knoxville Smiles this week to talk about how he looks forward to spring and so much more.

“There is definitely a sense of urgency now,” MacIntyre said. “I think there always was but when you first get here like every other college student you are drinking from a fire hose so I’ve had my time to sit and learn and there is an added sense of urgency this offseason.”

So how fast were things moving when he first got to campus compared to high school ball at Brentwood Academy?

“You have to bring your best every day,” MacIntyre said. “Everyone is fighting for spots and position and you have to expect the defense to bring their best every day and if you don’t then it will definitely show up.”

The approach may seem the same but it also has to be a slight bit of difference than last year.

“I think I always tried to prepare like the starter,” MacIntyre said. “That was kind of the motto in our room especially after Joey was announced starter last year. I think there is that added sense of urgency in the building but I’ve always approached it like I’m the starter.”

So where has he improved?

“I think I got a lot better deciphering coverages and learning our playbook was big,” MacIntyre said. “For players it can take a while and I think I did a good job of staying in our game plan and playbook and getting it down. I think I can continue to grow in that until we start spring ball and obviously in fall camp as well. Getting stronger and bigger is going to be a big part of my development.”

Watch the full episode below.

Beyond the Orange