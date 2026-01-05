Beyond the Orange: JP Estrella

Tennessee post JP Estrella joined Beyond the Orange sponsored by Knoxville Smiles this week to detail his time at Tennessee and how he has continued to make an impact on Vol basketball.

“I think outside the game of basketball,” Estrella said. “Just my body in general like I came in pretty skinny. I gained a few L-Bs and after my freshman year I lost a little bit. Gained some more after surgery and now I think I’m in a pretty good spot. Gotten a lot stronger and my stamina has gotten better and cardio toughness has gotten way better since my freshman year. So I just think other than basketball it’s just been a big jump and then basketball physicality, scoring the ball, rebounding, just a little bit of everything.”

He has had a few injuries that have kept him off the floor. He basically missed all of last season and has missed a game or two this season which has obviously been very frustrating because when he’s been able to stay on the floor, he’s been instrumental to the success.

“You can’t control it,” Estrella said. “That kind of sucks at some points but I’m doing everything I can to stay healthy. I’m staying in the weight room with Chad our trainer and coach G our strength coach. They do an amazing job with in me just making sure my body is healthy and making sure I can prevent myself from getting hurt. I feel really good right now so I feel like I’m heading in the right direction.”

Watch the full episode of Beyond the Orange below.