Beyond the Orange: Karen Weekly

Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly joined Beyond the Orange sponsored by Knoxville Smiles this week to look ahead to the 2026 softball season for the Lady Vols. She has high hopes for this team.

“I’m real excited to see how this youth plays,” Weekly said. “We are really experienced and talented in the circle but that’s really the only place we have experience. We have a huge honors returning there in Kaelyn Pickens and really good depth as well. Everywhere else we are really young. We have some players that got some meaningful at bats last year but nobody that you would say has been a mainstay and now she is a senior. We could start a lineup this year that doesn’t graduate anyone outside the circle. The youth is talented and they have great attitudes and they will do anything the coaches ask of them. I’m just excited to see them have opportunity to get out and show what they can do.”

And when you have that youth, you have to have more patience as a coach and Weekly knows that.

“I think you hope ignorance is bliss and they stay young and dumb all season,” Weekly said with a laugh. “That they don’t figure out we are on TV or here we are in the SEC. You do have to be patient but you do have to lead the way for them a lot more because they can’t look to the left and right and see someone who has been there and done that at the highest level. We have people who have played innings but we don’t have this list of All-SEC performers. We do have people that I think are fully capable of being that. We as coaches have to understand that we can’t expect them to take the initiative to know what to do.”

Watch the full episode below or on the Volquest YouTube channel.

Beyond the Orange with Karen Weekly