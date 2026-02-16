Beyond the Orange: Levi Clark

Tennessee sophomore Levi Clark became a key contributor last year as a freshman. That was predominantly as a designated hitter. The now Vols first baseman joined Beyond the Orange sponsored by Knoxville Smiles this week to talk about the start of a new season.

“I think after last year having that bad taste in our mouth losing in the Super Regional, I think the returners were all ready and ready to be better,” Clark said. “I think for myself that’s a big part of this year. You know not wanting to feel that again and ready for anything.”

A lot has changed since then with the loss of Tony Vitello to the San Francisco Giants and the promotion of Josh Elander to head man.

“It was a unique fall, crazy fall,” Clark said with a smile. “It’s the second fall I’ve been a part of and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity those guys had. We are nothing but happy for them. It got to a point where you really can’t think about it too much. Our big thing is next task, what can we do next? Once he said he was leaving that’s how we felt. Obviously, it sucks losing someone like that. He will go down as one of the greatest college coaches ever, but you have to be prepared for anything.”

Watch the full episode below.

Levi Clark is a centerpiece for the Vols at first base

Clark projects as a breakout player in the heart of the order for Tennessee this season. He has also been making strides defensively at first in preseason work.

The sophomore turned down the draft to play for Tennessee and his bat created opportunities last year. Building off the 10-homer campaign, Clark has seen more reps at first base than he ever has since arriving back on campus this summer.