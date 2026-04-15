Bishop Boswell transferring to Maryland from Tennessee basketball

Bishop Boswell announced Wednesday he is transferring to Maryland after leaving Tennessee basketball.

The former Vols guard also visited N.C. State, which is coached by former UT assistant Justin Gainey. Gainey recruited Boswell out of Charlotte in the 2024 class.

Boswell started 33 times in 34 games this season, averaging the 6.2 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from the 3-point line. He was third on the team in both 3-point field goals made (30) and 3-point percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound sophomore from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C., averaged 3.7 minutes per game off the bench while appearing in 28 games as a freshman last season.

Boswell scored a career-high 13 points four times, including in Tennessee’s 79-72 win over Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He also hit a career-high four 3-pointers in the win over Virginia.

Boswell was a four-star prospect in the 2024 Rivals Industry ranking, ranked No. 77 overall in the class, No. 12 at point guard and No. 7 in the state of North Carolina.

“This journey has been nothing short of amazing,” Boswell wrote on Instagram. “The people I’ve met, the family I’ve gained and the experiences I’ve been a part of have been unforgettable. Being able to spend these last two years as a Tennessee Volunteer is something I’ll cherish forever. … At this time I have decided to enter into the transfer portal. I hope that you can respect this decision was it was not an easy one. Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Boswell is the third player leaving Tennessee to announce his transfer destination.

Forward JP Estrella is transferring to Michigan and forward Jaylen Carey is transferring to Missouri. Forward Cade Phillips has not decided on a destination. He has visited Alabama and Texas A&M.

Guard Amari Evans also entered the portal.