Former Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell visiting North Carolina State

Former Tennessee sophomore guard Bishop Boswell is started a visit at North Carolina State on Sunday afternoon, according to The Wolfpacker. NC State hired former Vols associate head coach Justin Gainey as the new head coach of the Wolfpack on March 30.

Boswell is one of six former Tennessee players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, along with guards Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba and forwards J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey and Cade Phillips. Estrella committed to Michigan on Friday and so far is the only portal departure to commit to a new school.

Boswell averaged 6.2 points in 26.5 minutes per game for Tennessee this season.

“This journey has been nothing short of amazing,” Boswell wrote on Instagram before officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. “The people I’ve met, the family I’ve gained and the experiences I’ve been a part of have been unforgettable. Being able to spend these last two years as a Tennessee Volunteer is something I’ll cherish forever.

“… At this time I have decided to enter into the transfer portal. I hope that you can respect this decision was it was not an easy one. Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Tennessee has added three players from NCAA Transfer Portal

The Vols so far have three players out of the portal: Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade, Cal guard Dai Dai Ames and Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin.

Riley Collins, Tennessee’s former assistant director of player development, followed Gainey to NC State to be one of four assistant coaches on his staff. Alvin Brooks III, Matthew Driscoll and Anthony Goins are the other three assistant coaches and Bill Comar is the director of operations for the Wolfpack.

Boswell started 33 times in 34 games this season, averaging the 6.2 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from the 3-point line. He was third on the team in both 3-point field goals made (30) and 3-point percentage.

He committed 92 fouls, the fourth-most among guards in the SEC.

Bishop Boswell scored career-high 13 points vs. Virginia in NCAA Tournament

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound sophomore from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C., averaged 3.7 minutes per game off the bench while appearing in 28 games as a freshman last season.

Boswell scored a career-high 13 points four times, including in Tennessee’s 79-72 win over Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He also hit a career-high four 3-pointers in the win over Virginia.

He had a career-high 11 rebounds against Texas A&M back in January and had a career-high three steals in five different games.

Boswell was a four-star prospect in the 2024 Rivals Industry ranking, ranked No. 77 overall in the class, No. 12 at point guard and No. 7 in the state of North Carolina.