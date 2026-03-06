Bishop Boswell's misses Tennessee basketball practice before Vanderbilt with illness
Bishop Boswell did not practice for Tennessee basketball Friday as the Vols prepare to face Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The sophomore guard sat in the stands as his teammates went through warmups.
Tennessee will officially update his status Friday night when they issue the SEC availability report.
The No. 23 Vols (21-9, 11-6 SEC) host No. 24 Vanderbilt (23-8, 10-8) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Food City Center. A win will secure Tennessee a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.
Boswell has been Tennessee’s most consistent perimeter defender drawing the hardest assignments. Boswell is averaging 6.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game.
Boswell is second on the team in steals with 37 and he’s second in assists with 78.
Boswell helped Tennessee down the stretch in its 69-65 win at Vanderbilt on Feb. 21. He had two huge buckets in the final minute, scoring nine points, grabbing five rebounds and recording two steals.