Tennessee basketball guard Bishop Boswell entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee basketball sophomore guard Bishop Boswell is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Boswell averaged 6.2 points in 26.5 minutes per game for the Vols this season.

“This journey has been nothing short of amazing,” Boswell wrote on Instagram. “The people I’ve met, the family I’ve gained and the experiences I’ve been a part of have been unforgettable. Being able to spend these last two years as a Tennessee Volunteer is something I’ll cherish forever. … At this time I have decided to enter into the transfer portal. I hope that you can respect this decision was it was not an easy one. Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Boswell became Tennessee’s third portal loss on Monday and fourth overall, following junior forward Cade Phillips, redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella and freshman guard Clarence Massamba. Estrella and Massamba entered earlier Monday.

Tennessee went 25-12 this season and saw its NCAA Tournament run end in the Elite Eight, losing to No. 1 Michigan 95-62 in the Midwest Regional final on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Boswell started 33 times in 34 games this season, averaging the 6.2 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from the 3-point line. He was third on the team in both 3-point field goals made (30) and 3-point percentage.

He committed 92 fouls, the fourth-most among guards in the SEC.

Bishop Boswell scored career-high 13 points vs. Virginia in NCAA Tournament

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound sophomore from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C., averaged 3.7 minutes per game off the bench while appearing in 28 games as a freshman last season.

Boswell scored a career-high 13 points four times, including in Tennessee’s 79-72 win over Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He also hit a career-high four 3-pointers in the win over Virginia.

He had a career-high 11 rebounds against Texas A&M back in January and had a career-high three steals in five different games.

Boswell was a four-star prospect in the 2024 Rivals Industry ranking, ranked No. 77 overall in the class, No. 12 at point guard and No. 7 in the state of North Carolina.

He is one of two sophomores on Tennessee’s 2025-26 roster, alongside Ethan Burg. The Vols have three juniors, all forwards, in J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey and Cade Phillips.

Nate Ament was the star in a group of four freshmen that also included guards Amari Evans, Troy Henderson and Clarence Massamba and forward DeWayne Brown.

Tennessee’s had four seniors on the 2026-27 roster: Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, guard Amaree Abram, center Felix Okpara and walk-on guard Grant Hurst.

Tennessee looking to add scorers in NCAA Transfer Portal

The Vols will be have to look to add multiple scorers out of the NCAA Transfer Portal while having to replace Gillespie at point guard and Ament on the wing.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on April 7, after the conclusion of the Final Four, and will stay open until April 21. It was announced in January that the portal window was shrinking from 45 days to 15 days.

The 15-day window only applies to portal entries. Players do not have a deadline to commit to a new school after entering the portal. If a head coach leaves a school, players will have a separate 15-day window to enter the portal.