Blaine Brown reportedly in legal dispute over NIL with Rice-related collective

Tennessee baseball two-way star Blaine Brown is involved in a legal dispute with an NIL collective that supports Rice University, according to a report from D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers on Wednesday.

The dispute will not affect Brown’s eligibility with Tennessee, a source with direct knowledge told Volquest on Wednesday.

Brown is hitting .313 with four homers and a team-leading 13 RBIs through 12 games. The two-way player has also started three midweek games. He has a 4.50 ERA in two innings. He has five strikeouts and three walks.

Brown transferred to Tennessee from Rice following his freshman season.

According to D1 Baseball, Brown signed an agreement with South Main Collective — the NIL collective that supports Rice University athletes — that started before his freshman season and ran through June 2027. Brown is eligible for the 2027 MLB Draft.

The agreement stated that South Main Collective owned Brown’s publicity rights through the length of the deal. It also stated that should he fail to comply with the terms of the agreement, the damages would be any remaining unpaid installments as well as repayment for any advance payments.

South Main Collective is arguing that Brown broke the agreement by lending his name, image and likeness to Tennessee. The deal reportedly was not contingent upon Brown being enrolled at Rice.

D1 Baseball, citing sources close to Brown, reported that Brown is willing to pay back the money Brown earned during his freshman season. South Main Collective is instead seeking damages through an arbitration process.

D1 Baseball reported that Brown earned $29,250 from the South Main Collective with a $20,000 payment for his freshman season and a $9,250 payment in June 2025 in advance of his sophomore season. The deal could have been worth more than $300,000 based on payments and incentives.

Brown was a unanimous freshman All-American and an All-AAC pick as a designated hitter after hitting .292 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs. He hit 12 doubles among his 61 hits and walked 21 times. The left-handed hitter played some outfield.

The 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher threw in seven games, but only once after March 18. He allowed 10 earned runs in 4⅓ innings on nine hits and 12 walks. He started against Tennessee on March 1, 2025, in the Astros Foundation College Classic, allowing three runs on four walks with a strikeout for the lone out recorded.