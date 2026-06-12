Blaine Brown returning to Tennessee baseball for 2027 season

Blaine Brown is returning to Tennessee baseball for the 2027, he told Volquest on Friday.

Brown will be draft eligible following his junior season in 2028. He joins Cam Appenzeller, Landon Mack, Trent Grindlinger and Levi Clark as several pivotal returners for the Vols and coach Josh Elander.

Brown slashed .240/.308/.467 as a sophomore with Tennessee in 2026, which was his first season with the Vols after transferring in from Rice where he played his freshman campaign. The left-handed power bat launched 13 home runs, drove in 42 runs and scored 43 runs in 59 games.

He started and played in every game for Tennessee in 2026 minus the season-finale.

Brown also saw minimal action on the mound with four midweek appearances. He logged three innings pitched, allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts and three walks.

The sophomore was Tennessee’s everyday left fielder this season and he hit seven home runs and drove in 18 in SEC play.

Brown unloaded for a grand slam against LSU on April 5 to go along with a two-hit day. He also drove in four runs against Alabama on April 24 in a game where he tallied two home runs and three hits total. The athlete scored a season-high four runs in a loss at Vanderbilt on March 29.

There’s plenty of untapped potential for Brown to reach in his baseball career. Tennessee caught glimpses of it in 2026 and are hopeful to see him continue to grow next spring in the Vols’ lineup.