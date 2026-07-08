Tennessee baseball's Blake Burke, Andrew Fischer back ‘home’ as Shuckers visit Smokies

It’s technically a road series for Biloxi Shuckers stars Blake Burke and Andrew Fischer this week at Covenant Health Park against the Tennessee Smokies, but the former Tennessee baseball standouts are feeling right at home.

The recent Tennessee baseball All-Americans came up short in the series opener on Tuesday, falling 9-4, but will be in Knoxville through Sunday as part of the six-game stretch. It’s Burke’s second trip back to Knoxville as a professional and the first for Fischer.

Biloxi is the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers while the Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Both teams compete in the Southern League and both won the first-half pennant – Shuckers (south division) and Smokies (north division).

“It’s pretty cool. You look around the park and see a lot of orange. It’s fun to play in front of them,” Burke said in a media scrum on Tuesday. “We get a little bit extra help here. More adrenaline coming back to Knoxville. Using that in a positive way.”

Burke was 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss, hitting cleanup in the order. Fischer, who hit next at fifth in the lineup, tallied three extra-base hits as part of a 3-for-4 outing with two runs scored.

“A big reason you go to Tennessee in the first place is to play in front of these fans,” Fischer said. “Knoxville feels like home. These fans feel like home. I don’t think they really care what uniform we are wearing. I’m just happy to be here.”

The former Tennessee stars acknowledged how great it was to be playing baseball in Knoxville again and said Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander and 2024 national champion Hunter Ensley – a former teammate of both Burke and Fischer – plan to be at the park sometime this week.

For Burke, the trip home is extra special being able to get eyes on the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

“They’re still finishing up some things over there. But to see almost the final product of what they are doing there – unbelievable,” Burke said of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. “Going from where I first came to campus and saw it to now, it’s an unbelievable stadium.

“I wish I could get there to see a sold out crowd. They are playing in the best of the best facilities in the SEC.”

Blake Burke’s power on display as a third-year pro

Burke was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 34 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, just weeks removed from winning a national championship with Tennessee baseball as a junior.

The slugger has belted 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs in 70 games thus far into the 2026 season. Burke is slashing .265/.341/.551 with a .892 OPS while scoring 48 runs and stealing 17 bases.

Burke slashed .292/.379/.453 with a .832 OPS in 2025 while splitting time with Single-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi. He launched 16 home runs and drove in 82 in 132 games played last season. Burke is the Brewers No. 16 prosect.

Andrew Fischer has been elite at the plate in 2026

Fischer, the Brewers No. 8 prospect, was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He played for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic in March and has already crushed eight home runs in just 17 games with the Double-A Shuckers.

The third baseman is up to 28 total home runs in 2026 with 64 RBI, playing his first 54 games with the Timber Rattlers at Single-A.