Blake Grimmer, Garrett Wright nearing return to Tennessee baseball lineup

ARLINGTON, Texas — Blake Grimmer and Garrett Wright could make their first appearances in the Tennessee baseball lineup this season as the Vols play a pair of midweek games.

“I think we are getting really close,” Vols coach Josh Elander said Sunday.

Grimmer has missed the first 11 games this season after the low back soreness limited him in the preseason. Elander indicated the sophomore took batting practice back-to-back days in Texas and felt good.

Wright played against Bellarmine on Tuesday as a ninth-inning defensive replacement. He was available in Texas to play in the outfield, but did not enter any of the three games. He had hamate surgery on his left hand in January.

Tennessee (8-3) hosts ETSU on Tuesday and Oakland on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

“We will hopefully have an opportunity to get those guys out,” Elander said. “I know that gives us a little more versatility. But we want to move these guys around and see what they can do. But some of these older guys with a lot of experience and games under their belt, it would be good to plug these guys back in the lineup.”

The Vols went 2-1 in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, with a 5-3 win against Arizona State on Saturday and a 3-1 win against Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Grimmer hit .318 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 2025. He played in 27 games with nine starts. Grimmer established himself as one of Tennessee’s top power hitters going into the season. The left-handed hitter is a likely designated hitter, but the Michigan native could play third base, first base or left field.

Wright was a back-to-back All-MAC selection and a two-time MAC all-defensive team player at Bowling Green. He hit .406 with eight homers and 48 RBIs last season. He also had 20 doubles and four triples for a .663 slugging percentage. His 20 doubles were a Bowling Green program record. He also had 49 hit by pitches in his two seasons.

He is a career .396 hitter with 14 homers and 76 RBIs in two seasons at Bowling Green.