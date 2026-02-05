Josh Elander updates Blake Grimmer's injury status with Tennessee baseball

Blake Grimmer is day to day for Tennessee baseball with lower back soreness, coach Josh Elander said Thursday.

“You’ve got to keep the big picture in mind with a talent like Grimm,” Elander said.

The sophomore has been limited in the preseason as the Vols ramp up toward opening day on Feb. 13 against Nicholls at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Elander said the Vols are playing it safe with Grimmer and are not rushing him back.

Grimmer hit .318 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 2025. He played in 27 games with nine starts.

Elander said catcher/outfielder Garrett Wright is “about two weeks out” after having hamate surgery.

