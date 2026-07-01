Blake Grimmer returning to Tennessee baseball in 2027, withdrawing from MLB Draft

Blake Grimmer is returning to Tennessee baseball in 2027 and is withdrawing from the MLB Draft, he announced Wednesday.

“Weighing my options, I think the best decision for me and my family was to come back and give it another year with the new coaching staff and all the returning players,” Grimmer told Volquest. “It looks like it is going to be a fun group to play for.”

Grimmer slashed .283/.385/.538 with 13 homers and 36 RBIs in his first full season as a starter with the Vols. He will play another as a redshirt junior in 2027 and likely will be Tennessee’s starting first baseman. He also can play third base.

The West Michigan native started 48 games and settled in mostly as the starting second baseman as a redshirt sophomore. He also started at first base when Levi Clark caught.

The powerful left-handed hitter missed the early portion of the season with lower back soreness, but became a staple of the lineup once he returned. He largely hit in the top few spots in the lineup, including hitting third and cleanup at stretches. He mostly hit second in the final month of the season.

Grimmer hit .318 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 2025. He played in 27 games with nine starts.

Grimmer was the No. 4 prospect in Michigan in the 2023 class, according to Perfect Game. He ranked No. 148 nationally.



