Lady Vols hosting Arizona transfer Blessing Adebanjo

The Lady Vols are hosting a power 4 transfer in Arizona forward Blessing “Adde” Adebanjo on an official visit according to Adebanjo’s Instagram story. The 6-3 sophomore is originally from Nigeria and attended Japan Aviation Academy in high school.

As a sophomore transfer to Arizona, Adebanjo played in 26 games starting 4. She led the team in blocked shots with 24. She averaged 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. Her best night with Arizona was against Kansas State where she played a career high 33 minutes scoring 17 points and six blocked shots.

Prior to her arrival in Tucson, Adebanjo attended Yamanashi Gakuin University where as a freshman she averaged 15 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 7 blocks a game.

Head coach Kim Caldwell and her staff have been active since the portal opened landing five players to go with their lone signee in Gabby Minus.

On Tuesday, Caldwell landed her fifth transfer in Georgia guard Rylie Theuerkauf who announced her commitment on Instagram. Fellow Georgia teammate Zhen Craftcommitted on Monday. Both were in Knoxville over the weekend for official visits. The Lady Vols also got commitments from Stanford post player Harper Peterson as well as guardsAvery Millsand Naomi White. All five have been formally announced by Tennessee.

Caldwell and her staff also recently hosted former Boston College signee Irene Oboavwoduo. Oboavwoduo is from England and currently plays on the senior Great Britain national team. She has also visited Cincinnati and Purdue.

“I admire how Kim, coming off a disappointing year two after a really exciting year one, evaluated changes that needed to be made in her program,” Tennessee AD Danny White said earlier this week, “and made them pretty decisively and aggressively. I think we are in a great place now.”