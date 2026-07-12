Bo Rhudy picked in seventh round by Phillies in 2026 MLB Draft

Bo Rhudy was Tennessee’s third player off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. Rhudy was drafted No. 219 overall in the seventh round on Sunday by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rhudy transferred to Tennessee baseball from Kennesaw State ahead of the 2026 season. He appeared in 23 games for the Vols out of the rebuilt bullpen, displaying one of the more unique fastballs in college baseball that possesses plenty of spin and rise.

The junior entered the draft ranked as the No. 202 draft prospect by Baseball America and No. 211 draft prospect by Perfect Game. Rhudy is from Chickamauga, Ga. where he attended Gordon Lee High School.

Rhudy becomes Tennessee’s third player off the board as Tegan Kuhns was selected No. 32 overall in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals. Henry Ford was picked in the sixth round by the Seattle Mariners.

Bo Rhudy picked No. 219 by Phillies out of Tennessee

Rhudy had a 3.38 ERA and 1-1 record in 23 games for the Vols this past spring. The right-handed pitcher struck out 41 and walked six in 32 innings. Opponents tallied a .190 batting average against him and Rhudy tied with Brandon Arvidson for the team-lead with three saves.

The righty was one of Tennessee’s top bullpen arms all season long and specifically in Southeastern Conference games. Rhudy made 13 appearances in the conference slate with a 4.76 ERA over 17 innings. He struck out 19 batters in league play and only walked three.

Bo Rhudy began his college career at Kennesaw State

Rhudy compiled a 2-0 record this in 2025 with Kennesaw State with a 3.16 ERA across 37 innings on the mound. He struck out 44 batters and walked five in 21 appearances as a sophomore with opponents hitting .212 against him. Seven of his 13 earned runs on the year came in just two games against West Virginia and West Georgia.

The hurler was named 2025 First-Team All-Conference USA, logging a 0.51 ERA in 17.2 innings in league contests. He compiled a 6-1 record with a 2.97 ERA with 11 saves over 72.2 IP in two seasons with Kennesaw State.

As a freshman in 2024, Rhudy generated a 2.78 ERA and a 4-1 record over 19 appearances with two starts. He tossed 35.2 innings, struck out 35 and walked 14. Opponents tallied a .190 batting average against the First-Team All-Atlantic Sun hurler.