Colorado, Vanderbilt and two other SEC schools involved in Boo Carter transfer portal recruitment

Former Tennessee Football defensive back and return specialist Boo Carter visited Vanderbilt on Wednesday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, while Colorado, Auburn and Mississippi State are also involved in his NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong also reported Wednesday that Carter is expected to visit Colorado after the Vanderbilt visit, while working to set up Auburn and Mississippi State visits.

Wiltfong also noted Louisville was expected to be a contender, but is currently behind Vanderbilt and Colorado.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings have Carter ranked at No. 7 among safeties and No. 79 overall in the portal.

Carter was dismissed from the Tennessee Football team on November 16. The defensive back was no longer with the program after meeting with Josh Heupel and the Tennessee coaching staff after he wasn’t with the Vols for the 42-9 win over New Mexico State on November 15 at Neyland Stadium.

Carter in a statement on social media on Sunday said his season was over due to injury and he had decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years,” Carter wrote. “Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going forward!”

Heupel said during his postgame press conference after the New Mexico State game that Carter wasn’t with the team against after failing to live up to the “standard” within the football program.

“At the end of the day there’s a standard you’ve got to meet to be in that locker room,” Heupel said. “He was not out on the field with us. That will be my last response related to that right now.”

Boo Carter this season: 25 tackles, 11 punt returns

Carter this season had 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and a sack in nine games. He has returned 11 punts for a total of 145 yards, averaging 13.2 yards per return.

He returned four punts for 94 yards against ETSU in September, then two for 35 yards two weeks later against UAB. Outside of those two games, Carter has a total of 16 yards on five returns.

Carter as a freshman last season had 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in 13 games.

Carter, a native of Chattanooga, was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class out of Bradley Central High School. He was the No. 111 overall player in the Rivals Industry rankings and was the No. 3 athlete in the class and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee.