Impact Analysis: Vols land in-state priority Kesean Bowman

Tennessee just added a pivotal piece to its 2027 recruiting class with the pledge of top-50 wide receiver Kesean Bowman. The four-star pass-catcher made the pledge while on campus for a visit with the Vols. Volquest breaks down the commitment in this Impact Analysis.

The Scout on Bowman

“He does a lot of things well,” Brentwood Academy Head Coach Paul Wade told Volquest. “Probably the best thing I have noticed is his ability with hand-eye coordination. It is unbelievable. Wherever the ball is placed, he can go get it. It is just one of the first things that I noticed when I got here. Obviously, he has the speed, and he has the route-running ability. But, I think his hand-eye coordination and his ability to get his hands on the ball are exceptional.”

Bowman’s talent has been undeniable for some time now. Wade has continued to see Bowman grow in different areas throughout the past year at Brentwood Academy.

“I think the biggest thing for Kesean, and he would probably say the same thing, is that over the last year, he has matured unbelievably, not only as a young man but as a football player. Talking to coaches, his practice habits, meaning how hard he practices and puts into detail just from summer until the end of the season, and watching him mature through the recruiting process, he is a totally different young man than he was this time a year ago.”

What does Bowman’s commitment mean for the Vols?

This is a massive win for the Vols to close out the month of March. Bowman is an elite pass-catcher and has been a priority in this class for months. Now, with that said, Bowman is the type of player who will have schools continue to take swings at him. But for the Vols, Bowman has almost been a part of the class on multiple occasions, while other schools have made multiple runs at him. He has seen a clear offensive fit on Rocky Top for months, and Tennessee has continued to show a strong belief in his skillset, which has now paid off.

Bowman is a crucial in-state win for the Vols. It has been some time since there was a pass-catcher come through the state with his ceiling. He was special on the field last fall, and he followed that up in the camp and 7v7 setting this winter and spring. I saw him in action during back-to-back weeks at loaded camps in Atlanta, and he was clearly the most talented wide receiver in the setting. He is already an excellent route runner who possesses size, physicality at the catch point, and the ability to run after the catch.

Adding Bowman to the room is another impressive win for Kelsey Pope and the Vols as they continue to stack top talent in the wide receiver room.

So what is next?

Tennessee is going to look to keep building this class at the position. Five-star Texas commitment Easton Royal has been on campus for the past two days, and the Vols are battling in this recruitment. Elite pass-catcher Eric McFarland was on campus last week, and the Vols are in the thick of that recruitment as well. In-state standout Dayon Cooper is very much in play for the Vols at the wide receiver position as well. Alabama wide receiver Deshawn Hall was on campus this past week, and New Jersey athlete Xavier Sabb is likely to visit at some point this spring.