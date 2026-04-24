Braedan Lue commits to Tennessee basketball as Kennesaw State transfer

Braedan Lue committed to Tennessee basketball as a transfer from Kennesaw State on Friday.

The 6-foot-9 forward visited UT starting Wednesday and announced his commitment following the visit. He is the sixth transfer commitment for Tennessee, which has landed a commitment from every visitor it has hosted this offseason.

Lue is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 68 career games. He was named to the Conference USA all-defensive team as a sophomore. He blocked 50 shots.

The Douglasville, Georgia, native was an all-freshman team selection in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first season at KSU.

Lue has attempted 198 3-pointers in his two seasons, including 82 last season. He has connected at a 27.8% clip with 23 made 3-pointers as a sophomore.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lue joins guards Dai Dai Ames, Terrence Hill Jr. and Tyler Lundblade and forwards Jalen Haralson and Miles Rubin as transfers committed to Tennessee. Ames, Lundblade and Rubin all are heading into their senior years. Hill has two years of eligibility. Haralson has three years of eligibility remaining.

Ames averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those.

Ames was a third-team All-ACC selection.

Hill averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game during a breakout season at VCU. The 6-foot-3 guard from Portland, Oregon, shot 37.0% on 81 made 3-pointers and 46.6% from the field.

Lundblade, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in the 2025-26 season, averaged 15.6 points, shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers in the 2025-26 season. He was one of 17 players to make more than 100 3-pointers this season. He made 115 in the 2025-26 season after making 104 the year prior.

Haralson averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, earning All-ACC honorable mention as a freshman. He played in 27 games and started 23.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Haralson was a four-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American out of La Lumiere (Indiana) in the 2025 class. He was the No. 39 prospect in the nation in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior for the Ramblers before entering the transfer portal. The Chicago native has been a shot-blocking wizard in his career. He has blocked 237 shots in 103 games.