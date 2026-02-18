Brandon Arvidson will be back 'sooner rather than later' for Tennessee baseball
Brandon Arvidson will be back “sooner rather than later” for Tennessee baseball, Vols coach Josh Elander said Tuesday.
The junior pitcher has yet to pitch this season as he works his way back following a pair of minor setbacks in the preseason.
“Arv threw (Monday) and looked really good again,” Elander said. “We will see. He probably wanted to pitch tonight.”
The No. 13 Vols (4-0) routed UNC Asheville 10-3 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday. They host Kent State in a three-game series starting Friday (4:30 p.m. ET).
Elander has said previously that the Vols will be “overly cautious” with Arvidson, who is a proven commodity on the pitching staff.
The left-handed pitcher has continued to show well in bullpens and when throwing to hitters. Elander said the junior left-handed pitcher threw a bullpen Thursday and “threw really, really well.” He likewise praised Arvidson on Feb. 9 for a recent bullpen in which “he looked like a major leaguer.” He added the pitcher is “a little behind” after battling some arm soreness and a minor toe injury in January.
Arvidson was 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 games with two starts in 2025 with 70 strikeouts in 38⅔ innings. His 30 appearances tied for the sixth-most in a season in program history.
The 6-foot-5 lefty opted to return to Tennessee during the 2025 MLB Draft. He and the Vols discussed starting as part of his decision to return, but the Vols know he can contribute to the pitching staff in any role.
“I think he is a guy that just from a this new coaching spot just gives me a lot of confidence,” Elander said Monday. “Chuck (Jeroloman) and I have talked about it. He is kind of matchup-proof. It is such a tough look. He can get righties and lefties out. The breaking ball is a true swing-and-miss. The maturity has taken a big jump where everything just seems slower for him this year compared to last year.”
Arvidson struck out nine in 5⅓ innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk in Tennessee’s SEC Tournament win against Texas on May 22. He had 12 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings against Wake Forest on June 1 in the Knoxville Regional.