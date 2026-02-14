Brandon Arvidson will not pitch for Tennessee baseball in Nicholls series

Brandon Arvidson will not pitch in Tennessee baseball‘s season-opening series against Nicholls, coach Josh Elander said Friday.

“We are going to be overly cautious with Arv,” Elander said. “(We) really feel good about where he’s at. With him being a proven guy in our bullpen or also could start at any point for us, we are going to play it safe there this weekend.”

The No. 14 Vols (1-0) opened the season with a 10-0 run-rule win in eight innings against Nicholls at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee and Nicholls will play a doubleheader Saturday with the first game at 1 p.m. ET.

Arvidson will not be available as he continues to progress following a pair of minor setbacks in the offseason. Elander said the junior left-handed pitcher threw a bullpen Thursday and “threw really, really well.”

He likewise praised Arvidson on Monday for a recent bullpen in which “he looked like a major leaguer.” He added the pitcher is “a little behind” after battling some arm soreness and a minor toe injury in January.

Arvidson was 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 games with two starts in 2025 with 70 strikeouts in 38⅔ innings. His 30 appearances tied for the sixth-most in a season in program history.

The 6-foot-5 lefty opted to return to Tennessee during the 2025 MLB Draft. He and the Vols discussed starting as part of his decision to return, but the Vols know he can contribute to the pitching staff in any role.

“I think he is a guy that just from a this new coaching spot just gives me a lot of confidence,” Elander said Monday. “Chuck (Jeroloman) and I have talked about it. He is kind of matchup-proof. It is such a tough look. He can get righties and lefties out. The breaking ball is a true swing-and-miss. The maturity has taken a big jump where everything just seems slower for him this year compared to last year.”

Arvidson struck out nine in 5⅓ innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk in Tennessee’s SEC Tournament win against Texas on May 22. He had 12 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings against Wake Forest on June 1 in the Knoxville Regional.