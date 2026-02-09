Josh Elander updates Brandon Arvidson's status for Tennessee baseball opening weekend

Brandon Arvidson is “a little bit behind” as the Tennessee baseball season approaches, coach Josh Elander said Monday.

“(We will) take it slow with him and make sure he has got his feet underneath him and make sure he is built up the right way because he is a true weapon for us,” Elander said.

The junior left-handed pitcher worked through some arm soreness and a minor toe injury during the preseason. Elander was unsure if Arvidson will be available when the Vols open the season against Nicholls on Friday (4:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Elander announced a starting rotation of Tegan Kuhns on Friday, Landon Mack on Saturday and Evan Blanco on Sunday against Nicholls. He said Arvidson is “more than capable” of starting for the Vols and has impressed as the season nears.

Arvidson did not pitch in Tennessee’s final weekend of scrimmages, but threw in bullpens.

“He threw last week in a pen and, honestly, I thought he looked like a major leaguer,” Elander said. “That is the best I have ever seen him throw indoors. He is a little bit behind in his progression. We will see (about this weekend).”

Arvidson was 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 games with two starts in 2025 with 70 strikeouts in 38⅔ innings. His 30 appearances tied for the sixth-most in a season in program history.

The 6-foot-5 lefty opted to return to Tennessee during the 2025 MLB Draft. He and the Vols discussed starting as part of his decision to return, but the Vols know he can contribute to the pitching staff in any role.

“I think he is a guy that just from a this new coaching spot just gives me a lot of confidence,” Elander said. “Chuck (Jeroloman) and I have talked about it. He is kind of matchup-proof. It is such a tough look. He can get righties and lefties out. The breaking ball is a true swing-and-miss. The maturity has taken a big jump where everything just seems slower for him this year compared to last year.”

Arvidson struck out nine in 5⅓ innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk in Tennessee’s SEC Tournament win against Texas on May 22. He had 12 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings against Wake Forest on June 1 in the Knoxville Regional.

Blake Grimmer likely unavailable against Nicholls

Elander does not expect sophomore utility Blake Grimmer to be available against Nicholls. Grimmer has been dealing with lower back soreness that has limited him in the preseason.

“The thing Grimm and I talked about is I just want him to be able to cut it loose three days in a row without any fear of being really sore when he wakes up the next day,” Elander said.

Elander said the Vols are “getting him going as quick as we can.”

Grimmer hit .318 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 2025. He played in 27 games with nine starts. Grimmer established himself as one of Tennessee’s top power hitters going into the season. The left-handed hitter is a likely designated hitter, but the Michigan native could play third base or left field.