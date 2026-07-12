Brandon Arvidson picked by the Cubs in 12th round of 2026 MLB Draft

Brandon Arvidson was Tennessee’s fifth player off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. Arvidson was drafted No. 367 overall in the 12th round on Sunday.

Arvidson pitched two seasons with the Vols and was used as a Swiss Army knife with different roles. He appeared in 46 career games with Tennessee baseball, making three starts and producing a 4.26 ERA over 76 innings pitched with 114 strikeouts and 36 walks.

The redshirt junior entered the draft ranked as the No. 239 draft prospect by Baseball America and the No. 272 draft prospect by Perfect Game. He was not ranked as a top-200 draft prospect by MLB.com.

Arvidson becomes Tennessee’s fifth player off the board as Tegan Kuhns was selected No. 32 overall in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals and Henry Ford No. 191 overall in the sixth round by the Seattle Mariners. Bo Rhudy was picked in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett Wright was drafted in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Brandon Arvidson picked No. 367 by Cubs out of Tennessee

Arvidson dealt with injuries throughout his final campaign in Knoxville, finishing with a 1-0 record and 4.34 ERA across 37.1 innings pitched that included 16 appearances with one start. The southpaw struck out 44 and walked 14.

The southpaw logged a season-high five innings pitched with seven strikeouts in his lone start of the season at Vanderbilt on March 27. Arvidson recorded three saves in 2026, tying Bo Rhudy for the team-high.

Brandon Arvidson began his career at Texas A&M before going JUCO

Arvidson signed with Texas A&M and former coach Jim Schlossnagle out of high school and redshirted in 2023. The pitcher transferred to San Jacinto Junior College for the 2024 campaign, where he pitched in 17 games for 61 innings with 108 strikeouts and a 3.84 ERA.

The southpaw committed to Texas ahead of the 2025 season prior to the coaching change and then pledged to the Volunteers. Arvidson appeared in 30 games for Tennessee and dominated towards the end of the season with sensational relief outings against Texas in the SEC Tournament and Wake Forest in the Knoxville Regional.