Brandon Arvidson to start Friday for Tennessee baseball against Vanderbilt

Brandon Arvidson will start for Tennessee baseball in its series opener against Vanderbilt on Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest.

Arvidson replaces Tegan Kuhns (1-2, 4.35 ERA) in the Game 1 spot for the No. 21 Vols (18-7) against the Commodores (14-12) in Nashville on Friday (8 p.m. ET, ESPNU). Kuhns has started all six series openers for the Vols this season as a sophomore.

Landon Mack (3-2, 3.38 ERA) and Evan Blanco (2-2, 2.73 ERA) have rounded out the UT rotation on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. They will remain in those spots this weekend in Nashville.

Arvidson has pitched in six games out of the bullpen this season. He has a 1-0 record with a 3.52 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.

The junior missed the first two weeks of the regular season while returning from preseason arm soreness. He opened the season in the bullpen, but the possibility of starting has always been there for the 6-foot-5 lefty. It was a central part of discussions before he opted to return to Tennessee during the 2025 MLB Draft.

Arvidson was 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 games with two starts in 2025. He had 70 strikeouts in 38⅔ innings. His 30 appearances tied for the sixth-most in a season in program history.

The Dripping Springs, Texas, native spent his freshman season at Texas A&M in 2023 and redshirted. He pitched at San Jacinto College in 2024 before transferring to UT.

It is unclear what role Kuhns will fill after being removed from the starting rotation. He could be the first relief option behind Arvidson in a role reversal as Arvidson has followed Kuhns for the past few Fridays. He also could be used in a closer-type role, which was floated as a possibility before his freshman season in 2024.

The sophomore has dazzled, at times, in starts, but also has been hit hard. He has 40 strikeouts and only five walks in 31 innings. He also has allowed a team-high six homers and seven doubles among his 29 hits allowed.

Kuhns allowed three runs on six hits in three innings in an 8-4 loss to Missouri on March 20. He has allowed at least three runs in four straight starts and hasn’t gotten through the fifth inning in any of his past three.