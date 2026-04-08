In-state athlete Brandon Leavell ready to return to Tennessee football again

Goodpasture Christian School (Tenn.) standout Brandon “Slim” Leavell was recently at Tennessee to get his first look at Josh Heupel’s program.

Now, he is ready to return and is set to be in attendance for Tennessee’s annual spring game.

Leavell announced the news on his social media account on Sunday.

“The visit was amazing. I mean, from the start, the players, the coaches, and just the overall energy,” Leavell told Volquest of what stood out about the visit. “It was amazing from the beginning.”

Leavell is a dynamic athlete who has offers from Power Four programs to play on either side of the football. Tennessee likes him as a defensive back, so this is what he focused on during the practice setting on Tuesday.

“I focused on what they were working on, how they coached up players, how they developed guys,” Leavell said on this. “I think (want me at) corner, but I think it’s going to be, really, anywhere.”

Leavell has continued to connect with Tennessee’s Anthony Poindexter since the Vols offered him.

“They’ve been contacting me every day, just asking me how I am, checking up on me, asking about school and my family,” Leavell said on this.

The standout athlete enjoyed spending more time in person with Poindexter during the recent visit.

“I learned he’s, like, a player’s guy,” Leavell said. “He’s somebody that you can talk to about anything. He’s willing to take time and put his all into the player and the person.”

Leavell is being recruited by a number of programs, including Florida State and North Carolina State, among others.

He is also set to return to Tennessee later in the summer for an official visit.