Brayden Krenzel transfers to Arkansas from Tennessee baseball

Brayden Krenzel is transferring to Arkansas after two seasons with Tennessee baseball, he announced on Instagram on Saturday.

The sophomore experienced a down year statistically with a 2-3 overall record and a 9.35 ERA in 20 appearances and 17.1 innings pitched in 2026. The righty tallied two saves, struck out 28 and walked 12. Opponents tallied a .246 average against him.

As a true freshman in 2025, Krenzel was a big piece of the Tennessee bullpen when he appeared in 21 games with two starts. He logged a 4.68 ERA with a 3-0 record in 32.2 innings pitched with 41 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Krenzel will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.