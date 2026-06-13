Brayden Krenzel transfers to Arkansas from Tennessee baseball
Brayden Krenzel is transferring to Arkansas after two seasons with Tennessee baseball, he announced on Instagram on Saturday.
The sophomore experienced a down year statistically with a 2-3 overall record and a 9.35 ERA in 20 appearances and 17.1 innings pitched in 2026. The righty tallied two saves, struck out 28 and walked 12. Opponents tallied a .246 average against him.
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As a true freshman in 2025, Krenzel was a big piece of the Tennessee bullpen when he appeared in 21 games with two starts. He logged a 4.68 ERA with a 3-0 record in 32.2 innings pitched with 41 strikeouts and 19 walks.
Krenzel will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.