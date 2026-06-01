Brayden Krenzel enters transfer portal to leave Tennessee baseball

Brayden Krenzel has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Tennessee baseball, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Monday.

The sophomore experienced a down year statistically with a 2-3 overall record and a 9.35 ERA in 20 appearances and 17.1 innings pitched. The righty tallied two saves, struck out 28 and walked 12. Opponents tallied a .246 average against him.

Krenzel is the fourth player to enter the portal, joining shortstop Ariel Antigua, infielder Ethan Moore and utility player Chris Newstrom.

As a true freshman in 2025, Krenzel was a big piece of the Tennessee bullpen when he appeared in 21 games with two starts. He logged a 4.68 ERA with a 3-0 record in 32.2 innings pitched with 41 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Krenzel will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee baseball and the transfer portal

The transfer portal for Division I baseball opens on June 1 and will remain open for 30 days. Players do not have to declare a new destination by 30 days, just need to be entered into the portal during that time frame. Graduate students are not bound to the transfer portal window and can enter at any time. If a head coach leaves or is fired from his school, players have a 30-day window to enter the portal.

The Vols have benefited greatly from the transfer portal in recent cycles, reeling in the likes of Chase Dollander (2022), Griffin Merritt (2023), Maui Ahuna (2023), Zane Denton (2023), Billy Amick (2024), Cannon Peebles (2024), AJ Causey (2024), Chris Stamos (2024), Liam Doyle (2025), Andrew Fischer (2025), Gavin Kilen (2025), Henry Ford (2026), Garrett Wright (2026) and Evan Blanco (2026).