Braydon Kersey commits to Tennessee baseball as Mercer two-way transfer

Braydon Kersey has committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer from Mercer, he told Volquest.

The two-way prospect was on campus for a visit Friday and becomes Tennessee’s first portal commit on Saturday.

Kersey is a first baseman and a right-handed pitcher, who will be a two-way player for the Vols. He is a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year. He was honored as first-team All-SoCon as a designated hitter.

Kersey hit .325 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in 2026. The left-handed hitter ranked second in the SoCon in homers and RBIs in a breakout offensive season.

He pitched in 45 games in two seasons with a 5-4 record and a 4.97 ERA. He started nine games, but has mostly been a reliever. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native saved six games in 2026.

Kersey pitched 50.2 innings in 2025 before pitching 20 innings in 2026 with a defined bullpen role.

He has one year of eligibility remaining and is heading into his junior season.

Elander hired East Carolina’s Austin Knight as the program’s new pitching coach on Saturday, taking the place of Josh Reynolds, who held the position for one season.

Samford outfielder Jake Souders visited Tennessee on Thursday and Northwestern State lefty Brody Trosclair is expected on campus on Sunday. Air Force second baseman Wyatt Hanoian has scheduled a visit for Monday at Tennessee.