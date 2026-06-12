Tennessee transfer portal commit Braydon Kersey named All-American as Mercer two-way player

Braydon Kersey was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America on Friday following a standout sophomore campaign. Kersey committed to Tennessee on June 6 as a Mercer transfer two-way player.

Kersey is a first baseman and a right-handed pitcher, who will be a two-way player for the Vols. He is a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year. He was honored as first-team All-SoCon as a designated hitter.

Kersey hit .325 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in 2026. The left-handed hitter ranked second in the SoCon in homers and RBIs in a breakout offensive season.

He pitched in 45 games in two seasons with a 5-4 record and a 4.97 ERA. He started nine games, but has mostly been a reliever. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native saved six games in 2026.

Kersey pitched 50.2 innings in 2025 before pitching 20 innings in 2026 with a defined bullpen role.

He has two years of eligibility remaining and is heading into his junior season. Kersey is eligible for the MLB Draft in 2027.

Kersey visited Knoxville late last week and was quick to commit to the Volunteers.

“Once I got on campus, it was always Tennessee,” Kersey told Volquest. “It was so beautiful there. The coaches made me feel at home.

“In the end, I decided that I really just loved Tennessee. I loved the coaching staff. I called Elander and told him I am super excited and grateful for the opportunity you are giving me and I would love to come play for you.”